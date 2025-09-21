Never-fried Tandoori Chicken Wings (8pc)
$0
GLUTEN-FREE
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
1
Craving the best wings in Denver? Experience crispy, juicy perfection—our wings, baked in a tandoori oven and loaded with bold Indian spices, are an explosion of flavor. They're hard to resist! Pick your favorite from our mouthwatering choices: Chatpata Achari, Hot & Sweet Chili, Original, Spicy Schezwan, Tango Mango, or Twisty Tamarind. Upgrade your wing night now!