!! Food Allergy & Diet Notice !!
Dosa
Meatball Butter Chicken
  • Home
  • /
  • Vegetable Samosa w/chutneys (15pc Tray)

Vegetable Samosa w/chutneys (15pc Tray)

$0

1
Deep-fried pastries filled with spiced minced potato & peas wrapped in dough. (Contains Gluten)