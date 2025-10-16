!! Food Allergy & Diet Notice !!
Dosa
Meatball Butter Chicken
  • Home
  • /
  • Basmati White Jeera (Cumin) Rice

Basmati White Jeera (Cumin) Rice

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
1
Jeera rice is a flavored Indian rice dish made by cooking basmati rice with ghee, cumin & other fragrant spices.