Skip to Main content
!! Food Allergy & Diet Notice !!
See More
Dosa
See More
Meatball Butter Chicken
See More
SPICE ROOM | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
0
View Menu
East Colfax Ave
38th Ave, Denver
Ralston Rd, Arvada
View Menu
Home
/
Chicken Tandoori (1/2 Tray)
Chicken Tandoori (1/2 Tray)
$0
Would you like to add rice to your order?
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Bone in chicken pieces cooked in our tandoori oven with tandoori spices and served on top of fresh onion and tomato. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
SPICE ROOM | Neighborhood Indian Bistro Locations and Hours
38th Ave, Denver
(303) 455-3127
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 10:30AM
All hours
East Colfax Ave
(303) 285-3700
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 10:30AM
All hours
Ralston Rd, Arvada
(303) 558-0992
7355 Ralston Road, Unit H , Arvada, CO 80002
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 10:30AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement