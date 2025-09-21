Dal Tadka

$0

Would You Prefer Vegan(Optional)? Please select up to 1 Select... How Spicy Would You Like? Required* Please select 1 Select... Your Rice Choice? Required* Please select 1 Select... Would You Like To Add (Optional)? Please select up to 3 Select... Would you Like to add gluten-free plain dosa on the side?(Optional) Please select up to 1 Select...

Add to Cart 1

Indian cuisine boasts a wealth of regional dal varieties. One famous Punjabi dish is dal tadka, which blends lentils with cumin, caramelized onions, a tomato-based gravy, and chilies. The term "dal" refers to lentil soup, while "tadka" describes the process of tempering spices in ghee or oil to enhance the flavor. This dish can also be prepared vegan if requested.