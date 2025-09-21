Dal Tadka
$0
GLUTEN-FREE
SOYA FREE
Please select up to 1
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Please select up to 3
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
1
Indian cuisine boasts a wealth of regional dal varieties. One famous Punjabi dish is dal tadka, which blends lentils with cumin, caramelized onions, a tomato-based gravy, and chilies. The term "dal" refers to lentil soup, while "tadka" describes the process of tempering spices in ghee or oil to enhance the flavor. This dish can also be prepared vegan if requested.