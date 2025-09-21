Makhani[məkʰaːni] (Butter)
GLUTEN-FREE
SOYA FREE
NUTS
Makhani (pronounced [məkʰaːni]) is a rich and creamy Punjabi dish from Delhi, India. Prepared with a buttery, cashew-based gravy of onions, tomatoes, and cream, it offers a luxurious texture and flavor. It complements Malbec wine especially well. Dairy-free alternatives can be provided upon request.