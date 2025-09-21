Roghan Josh

$0

Rogan Josh, a cherished Kashmiri dish, is an Indian lamb curry known for its blend of aromatic spices, creamy tomato sauce, yogurt, fresh cream, and ghee. The name originates from Persian: 'rogan' denotes clarified butter, and 'josh' signifies heat, reflecting the dish's bold flavors and Mughal roots.