Roghan Josh
$0
GLUTEN-FREE
SOYA FREE
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
Please select up to 3
Select...
Select...
1
Rogan Josh, a cherished Kashmiri dish, is an Indian lamb curry known for its blend of aromatic spices, creamy tomato sauce, yogurt, fresh cream, and ghee. The name originates from Persian: 'rogan' denotes clarified butter, and 'josh' signifies heat, reflecting the dish's bold flavors and Mughal roots.