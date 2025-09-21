Tandoori

$0

We prepare our tandoori dishes by marinating meat or vegetables in yogurt, then cooking them in a traditional clay tandoor oven. Each meal is served with fresh onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. If desired, we can provide a dairy-free option upon request.