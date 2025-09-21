Vindaloo (VIND’ALHO)

Vindaloo, a classic Goan dish, takes its name from the Portuguese phrase "vin d'alho," which means garlic wine. This dish involves marinating meat and simmering it in a spicy paste made from chili, vinegar, and garlic. Known for its robust heat and complex flavors, Vindaloo pairs wonderfully with a glass of rosé wine to balance the spice.