Vindaloo (VIND’ALHO)
$0
GLUTEN-FREE
SOYA FREE
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
Please select up to 3
Select...
Select...
1
Vindaloo, a classic Goan dish, takes its name from the Portuguese phrase "vin d'alho," which means garlic wine. This dish involves marinating meat and simmering it in a spicy paste made from chili, vinegar, and garlic. Known for its robust heat and complex flavors, Vindaloo pairs wonderfully with a glass of rosé wine to balance the spice.