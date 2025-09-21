!! Food Allergy & Diet Notice !!
Dosa
Meatball Butter Chicken

Sev Puri

$0

DAIRY
GLUTEN
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
1
Deep-fried puris filled with potatoes, onions, and three chaat chutneys, topped with sev and chaat masala. (Contains gluten)