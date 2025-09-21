Vegetable Samosa (2pc)

$0

Would you like to add extra Samosa (Optional) Please select up to 1 Select... Would You Like To Add French Fries? (Optional) Please select up to 1 Select...

Add to Cart 1

Samosas are India’s beloved snack: crisp, deep-fried pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and herbs. (Contains gluten)