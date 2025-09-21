Makhani(Butter)
Makhani (pronounced [məkʰaːni]) is an Indian dish originating in Delhi, India. This delicious Punjabi main course, called Makhani (meaning "with butter"), features a creamy cashew gravy made from onions, tomatoes, butter, and cream. It pairs wonderfully with Malbec wine. Dairy-free options are available upon request.