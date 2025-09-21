Baigan Bharta (Mashed Eggplant)

Baingan ka bharta is a traditional vegetarian dish with a delightful blend of roasted eggplant, tomatoes, peas, onions, and spices, creating a vibrant and smoky flavor profile. If you love eggplants, you must try this popular Indian dish. It is perfect when served with roti, turmeric rice, and Moscato wine and can be made vegan upon request.