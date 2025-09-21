Biryani (Tawa Style)

$0

Make Dairy Free? (Optional) Please select up to 1 Select... Any Allergy’s? (Optional) Select... How Spicy Would You Like? Required* Please select 1 Select...

Add to Cart 1

Introduced to India by the Mughal Empire in the 1500s, biryani gained popularity by embracing local flavors. This dish features spiced rice, marinated meat, vegetables, nuts, and spices. Unlike dum-style biryanis, Tawa Biryani is cooked on a tawa, which gives it its name. Biryani captures the essence of Indian cuisine: aromatic, colorful, and fluffy rice that pairs well with wines like Malbec or Pilsner. It is gluten-free and can be made dairy-free upon request.