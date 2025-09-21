Biryani (Tawa Style)
Introduced to India by the Mughal Empire in the 1500s, biryani gained popularity by embracing local flavors. This dish features spiced rice, marinated meat, vegetables, nuts, and spices. Unlike dum-style biryanis, Tawa Biryani is cooked on a tawa, which gives it its name. Biryani captures the essence of Indian cuisine: aromatic, colorful, and fluffy rice that pairs well with wines like Malbec or Pilsner. It is gluten-free and can be made dairy-free upon request.