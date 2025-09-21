!! Food Allergy & Diet Notice !!
Dosa
Meatball Butter Chicken
  • Home
  • /
  • Aloo (Potatoes) Tikki Chaat

Aloo (Potatoes) Tikki Chaat

$0

GLUTEN-FREE
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
1
Aloo Tikki chaat is a popular Indian street food made with crispy golden brown aloo tikki (Spiced Potato Patties) topped with yogurt, chutneys, and sev. (Gluten Free)