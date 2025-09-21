!! Food Allergy & Diet Notice !!
Dosa
Meatball Butter Chicken

Chana Chaat

$0

GLUTEN-FREE
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Select...
1
Chana chaat is a tasty, tangy, and easy variety of snacks made with white chickpeas (chana or chole), spices, herbs, onions, tomatoes, and lemon. (Gluten Free)