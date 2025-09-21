!! Food Allergy & Diet Notice !!
Dosa
Meatball Butter Chicken
  • Home
  • /
  • Banana Pakora (1/2 Tray)

Banana Pakora (1/2 Tray)

$0

1
Rip banana fritters is made with very rip banana grated coconuts, sugar, besan, and spices. It does have gluten.