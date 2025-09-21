Hakka Noodles
No celebration is complete without Hakka Noodles, a beloved Indo-Chinese classic. These stir-fried wheat noodles come with your choice of protein or vegetables and are garnished with fresh cilantro, sesame, and green onions. Rice noodles can also be used upon request for a gluten-free version, and vegan options are available. Pilsener beer pairs well with these noodles.