!! Food Allergy & Diet Notice !!
Dosa
Meatball Butter Chicken
  • Home
  • /
  • Basmati White Jeera (Cumin) Rice (1/2 Tray)

Basmati White Jeera (Cumin) Rice (1/2 Tray)

$0

1
Jeera rice is a flavored Indian rice dish made by cooking basmati rice with ghee, cumin & other fragrant spices.