Biryani, introduced by the Mughal Empire in the 1500s, features spiced rice layered with marinated meat, vegetables, nuts, and aromatic spices. Tawa Biryani gets its name from the flat tawa pan used during its preparation, setting it apart from traditional dum-style biryanis. This flavorful, colorful dish is both gluten-free and can be made dairy-free, and pairs especially well with Malbec or Pilsner.