SPICE ROOM East Colfax Ave
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
LUNCH MENU
LUNCH DRINKS
LUNCH APPETIZER
Chicken Pakora$6.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Cucumber Salad$5.00VEGANSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
MOMO Soup (Dumpling Soup)$8.00DAIRY FREEGLUTEN
Onion Bhaji$4.00VEGANSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Samosa Chat$7.00DAIRYGLUTEN
Vegetable Pakora$5.00VEGANSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Vegetable Samosa (2pc)$6.00VEGANDAIRY FREEGLUTEN
Creamy Tomato Soup$5.00VEGANSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
LUNCH CLASSIC INDIAN ENTREES
All lunch classic entrées start from a base of garlic, onion, and ginger and are served with Vegan Basmati rice. Most of entrées can be made dairy free or vegan upon request.
Aloo Gobi (Potato & Cauliflower)$13.00GLUTEN-FREE
Baingan Bharta (Mashed Eggplant Curry)$14.00GLUTEN-FREE
Biryani (Tawa Style)GLUTEN-FREE
Channa (Chickpeas) Masala$12.00GLUTEN-FREE
Dal(Lentils) Makhani$10.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Hakka Noodles (Chow Chow)SESAME SEEDS
KormaDAIRYNUTSGLUTEN-FREE
Malai Kofta$14.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
MoMo (Dumplings) (Fried or Steamed)SESAME SEEDSGLUTEN
Palak (Spinach)SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
TandooriSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Tikka MasalaGLUTEN-FREE
Vindaloo (VIN D’ALHO)DAIRY FREESOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
LUNCH SPICE ROOM SPECIAL ENTREES
All lunch Spice Room Special entrées start from a base of garlic, onion, and ginger and are served with Vegan Basmati rice. Most of entrées can be made dairy free or vegan upon request.
Amritsari Fish Fry (Fish and Chips)$11.00DAIRY FREESOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Butter Chicken$15.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Chicken Patia$13.00DAIRY FREESOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Green Beans & Aloo(Potato)$11.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Honey CurryDAIRY-FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Spice Room Indian Pizza$11.00DAIRYGLUTEN
Spice Room Kati Roll*GLUTEN
Rajma & Aloo Masala$12.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Shahi Paneer$15.00NUTSGLUTEN-FREE
Tacos KalGLUTEN
Indian Spice Steamed Broccoli$6.00GLUTEN-FREE
Vada Pav (Indian Potato Sliders)$10.00DAIRYSOYA FREEGLUTEN
INDIAN BREADS
Indian cuisine features a rich variety of breads, both leavened and unleavened. Popular leavened types include naan, bhatura, and kulcha, often soft, fluffy, or deep-fried. Unleavened staples like roti, phulka, paratha, and puri are made from whole wheat and can be plain, stuffed, or fried. Each bread pairs uniquely with regional dishes, reflecting India’s culinary diversity.
Butter Naan$3.49SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Cheesy Garlic Naan$4.50SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Cheesy Naan$3.99SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Cheesy Onion Naan$4.50SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Garlic Naan$3.99SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Jalapeno & Cheese Naan$4.50SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Onion Naan (Kulcha)$3.69SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Pesawary naan$4.78SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Potato Naan$4.59SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Punjabi Bhature (Fried Bread)$3.59SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Sweet & Spicy Stuffed Naan$5.49SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Sweet Coconut Naan$4.50SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Sweet Dates Naan$4.59SOYA FREEGLUTEN