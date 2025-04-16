SPICE ROOM East Colfax Ave
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
ALL DAY MENU
Bev(ə)rij
Indian drinks or beverage is a popular part of the Indian cuisine and has an array of drinks that are both unique and refreshing.
Masala Chai (Tea)$5.00GLUTEN-FREE
Indian Lemon Tea (HOT)$3.00GLUTEN-FREE
Herbal Tea$2.99GLUTEN-FREE
Green Tea$2.99GLUTEN-FREE
Coffee$2.99GLUTEN-FREE
Bottle Soda Pop$3.50
Bottle Water$2.50
Ginger Beer (Regatta)$3.00
Lassi (Yogurt drinks)GLUTEN-FREE
Masala Lemon Lime Soda (Indian Lemonade)$3.00DAIRY FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Nimbu Pani | Shikanji$3.00DAIRY-FREEGLUTEN-FREE
ShakeDAIRYGLUTEN-FREE
Sparkling Water$3.00
SAVORY SALAD & SOUP
Delicious Compilation of our Best soup. This will become your new cozy weather soup. Slurp, slurp.
Creamy Tomato Soup$7.00VEGANGLUTEN-FREE
Indian Cucumber Salad$7.00VEGANGLUTEN-FREE
Indian Spice Steamed Broccoli$6.00GLUTEN-FREE
MO:MO Soup (Dumpling Soup)DAIRY FREEGLUTEN
Mulligatawny Soup$10.00GLUTEN-FREE
Potato & Green Peas Salad$7.00VEGANGLUTEN-FREE
Spicy Dal (Yellow Lentil) Soup$7.00GLUTEN-FREE
Spicy Edamame (Soybean) Salad (Vegan)$10.00VEGANGLUTEN-FREE
Vegetable Coconut Soup$8.00VEGANGLUTEN-FREE
STARTERS
The best party foods are those you can easily eat with your hands.
Amritsari Fish FRY (Fish and Chips)$10.00DAIRY FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Appetizer Platter$14.00DAIRY FREESOYA FREEGLUTEN
Chicken 65$13.00DAIRY FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Chicken Malai Tikka (Kebab)$13.00DAIRYGLUTEN-FREE
Kurkuri Bhindi (Spiced Ladyfingers)$12.00VEGANGLUTEN-FREE
Lasuni Gobi (Vegan)$12.00VEGANGLUTEN-FREE
Masala Onion Bloom$10.00DAIRY FREESOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Mushroom Manchurian$10.00VEGANGLUTEN-FREE
Never-fried Tandoori Chicken Wings (8pc)$14.00GLUTEN-FREE
Onion Bhaji$7.00VEGANGLUTEN-FREE
PakoraDAIRY FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Papadum (Papad) (2pc)$3.00VEGANGLUTEN-FREE
INDIAN STREET FOOD
The sweet, spice and Tangy Indian street food.
Aloo (Potatoes) Tikki Chaat$10.00GLUTEN-FREE
Bombay Bhel$7.00VEGANGLUTEN-FREE
Chana Chaat$7.00GLUTEN-FREE
Chatpati Aloo (Potatoes) Chaat$8.00GLUTEN-FREE
Dahi Papari Chaat$8.00DAIRYGLUTEN
Gol Gappa (Pani Puri)$8.00VEGANGLUTEN
Mumbai Pav Bhaji (Spiced Mashed Vegetables)$12.00DAIRYGLUTEN
Samosa Chole Chaat$10.00DAIRYGLUTEN-FREE
Sev Puri$8.00DAIRYGLUTEN
Sweet Potato Chaat (Shakarkadi ki chaat)$9.00DAIRYGLUTEN-FREE
Vada Pav (Indian Potato Sliders)$11.00GLUTEN
Vegetable Samosa (2pc)$8.00VEGANGLUTEN
SPICE ROOM SPECIAL ENTRÉES
All Spice Room Special entrées start from a base of garlic, onion, and ginger and are served with Vegan Basmati rice. Most of entrées can be made dairy free or vegan upon request.
AachariSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Aloo Bhindi Bhujiya (Potato & Okra Fry)$14.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Baigan Bharta (Mashed Eggplant)$17.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Bombay Potato(Aloo Masala)$14.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Chicken Pathia (Mango Chicken)$18.00DAIRY FREESOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Chicken Shahenshah$20.00DAIRYSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
ChilliSESAME SEEDSGLUTEN-FREE
Goan CurryDAIRY FREESOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Green Beans & Aloo (Potatoes)$15.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Hakka NoodlesSESAME SEEDSGLUTEN
Honey CurryDAIRY FREEGLUTEN-FREE
JalfreziSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREEGLUTEN
Kathal (jackfruit) Curry$16.00VEGANSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
MadrassDAIRY FREESOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
MalabarDAIRY FREESOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Malai Kofta$18.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Meatball Butter Chicken$20.00NUTSSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Methi Mushroom Masala$18.00VEGANSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
MO:MO (Dumplings)DAIRY-FREEGLUTEN
Punjabi Jeera Aloo(Potato)$14.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Rajma & Aloo (Potato) Masala$15.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Shahi Paneer$19.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Spice Room Indian Pizza$14.00DAIRYEGGSSOYA FREE
Tacos KalGLUTEN
CLASSIC ENTRÉES
All classic entrées start from a base of garlic, onion, and ginger and are served with Vegan Basmati rice. Most of entrées can be made dairy free or vegan upon request.
Aloo Gobi (Potato & Cauliflower Curry)$18.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Aloo Matar (Potato & Green Peas)$15.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Biryani (Tawa Style)SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Channa (Chickpeas) Masala$15.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
CurrySOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Dal Makhani$16.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Dal Tadka$15.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
KadaiSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
KormaSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Makhani(Butter)NUTSSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Matar Paneer(Green Peas & Homemade Cheese)$17.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Palak(Spinach)SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Roghan JoshSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
TandooriSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Tikka MasalaSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Vindaloo (VIND’ALHO)SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
INDIAN BREADS
Naan is a traditional flatbread from South and Central Asia, while pita is popular in the Mediterranean and Middle East. Pita dough is simple, made with flour, salt, yeast, and olive oil, whereas naan includes yogurt for added tenderness. Naan is not gluten-free.
Butter Naan$3.49EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Cheesy Garlic Naan$4.50EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Cheesy Naan$3.99EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Cheesy Onion Naan$4.50EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Garlic Naan$3.99EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Jalapeno & Cheese Naan$4.50EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Onion Naan (Kulcha)$3.69EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Pesawary naan$4.78EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Potato Naan$4.59EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Punjabi Bhature (Fried Bread)$3.59EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Sweet & Spicy Stuffed Naan$5.49EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Sweet Coconut Naan$4.50EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Sweet Dates Naan$4.59EGGSSOYA FREEGLUTEN
Potato Paratha (Whole Wheat)$4.49SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Panjabi Lachha Paratha (Whole Wheat)$4.49SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Panjabi Vegetable Paratha (Whole Wheat)$5.39SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)$3.19SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Jalapeno Roti (Whole Wheat)$3.49SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Sweet Dates Roti (Whole Wheat)$3.99SOYA FREEGLUTEN
Jalapeno & Cheese Roti (Whole Wheat)$4.49SOYA FREEGLUTEN
KIDS MEALS
Our kids are the most important things in our lives.
DESSERTS
Amazingly Delicious Indian Desserts to Savor.
MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS
Sauces and side dishes for you to choose.
CATERING
Family Style Feast - (Serves 20 People)
Every feast includes a selection of three entrées, accompanied by your choice of Basmati or Yellow rice, Butter Naan or Garlic Naan, and either Vegetable Pakora or Vegetable Samosa. Additionally, you'll receive Tamarind Chutney and Mint Chutney. This package serves 20 people. (If you need your order ready within 24 hours, please give us a call after placing it.)
Indian Drinks - Party Size
Indian drinks or beverage is a popular part of the Indian cuisine and has an array of drinks that are both unique and refreshing.
Party Size Mango Lassi (Yogurt drink) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$49.99
Party Size Masala Chai (Hot) (Serves 10 People)$48.99
Party Size Masala Chai (Iced) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$48.99
Party Size Masala Lemon Lime Soda (Indian Lemonade) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$37.99
Party Size Sweet Lassi (Yogurt drink) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$49.99
Appetizers & Indian Street Food - Party Size
The best party foods are those you can easily eat with your hands. Serves 10 (unless noted)
Bombay Bhel (1/2 Tray)$31.99
Chicken Malai Kebab (40pc Tray)$72.79
Dahi Papadi Chaat (1/2 Tray)$34.99
Indian Chili Chicken (1/2 Tray)$89.99
Indian Cucumber Salad (1/2 Tray)$42.99
Tandoori Chicken Wings (48pc Tray)$67.99
Vegetable Pakora w/chutneys (1/2 Tray)$39.99
Vegetable Samosa w/chutneys (15pc Tray)$47.99