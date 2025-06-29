SPICE ROOM East Colfax Ave
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
LUNCH MENU
LUNCH DRINKS
LUNCH APPETIZER
Best party foods are those you can easily eat with your hands.
Chicken Pakora$6.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Cucumber Salad$5.00VEGANSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
MOMO Soup (Dumpling Soup)$8.00DAIRY FREEGLUTEN
Onion Bhaji$4.00VEGANSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Samosa Chat$7.00DAIRYGLUTEN
Vegetable Pakora$5.00VEGANSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Vegetable Samosa (2pc)$6.00VEGANDAIRY FREEGLUTEN
Creamy Tomato Soup$5.00VEGANSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
LUNCH CLASSIC INDIAN ENTREES
All lunch classic entrées start from a base of garlic, onion, and ginger and are served with Vegan Basmati rice. Most of entrées can be made dairy free or vegan upon request.
Aloo Gobi (Potato & Cauliflower)$13.00GLUTEN-FREE
Baingan Bharta (Mashed Eggplant Curry)$14.00GLUTEN-FREE
Biryani (Tawa Style)GLUTEN-FREE
Channa (Chickpeas) Masala$12.00GLUTEN-FREE
Dal(Lentils) Makhani$10.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Hakka Noodles (Chow Chow)SESAME SEEDS
KormaDAIRYNUTSGLUTEN-FREE
Malai Kofta$14.00SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
MoMo (Dumplings) (Fried or Steamed)SESAME SEEDSGLUTEN
Palak (Spinach)SOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
TandooriSOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
Tikka MasalaGLUTEN-FREE
Vindaloo (VIN D’ALHO)DAIRY FREESOYA FREEGLUTEN-FREE
LUNCH SPICE ROOM SPECIAL ENTREES
All lunch Spice Room Special entrées start from a base of garlic, onion, and ginger and are served with Vegan Basmati rice. Most of entrées can be made dairy free or vegan upon request.