INDIAN BREADS

Indian cuisine features a rich variety of breads, both leavened and unleavened. Popular leavened types include naan, bhatura, and kulcha, often soft, fluffy, or deep-fried. Unleavened staples like roti, phulka, paratha, and puri are made from whole wheat and can be plain, stuffed, or fried. Each bread pairs uniquely with regional dishes, reflecting India’s culinary diversity.