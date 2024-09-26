!! Food Allergy & Diet Notice !! More
SPICE ROOM 38th Ave, Denver
ALL DAY MENU
Bev(ə)rij
Indian drinks or beverage is a popular part of the Indian cuisine and has an array of drinks that are both unique and refreshing.
SAVORY SALAD & SOUP
Delicious Compilation of our Best soup. This will become your new cozy weather soup. Slurp, slurp.
INDIAN STREET FOOD
The sweet, spice and Tangy Indian street food.
STARTERS
The best party foods are those you can easily eat with your hands.
CLASSIC ENTRÉES
All classic entrées start from a base of garlic, onion, and ginger and are served with Vegan Basmati rice. Most of entrées can be made dairy free or vegan upon request.
SPICE ROOM SPECIAL ENTRÉES
All Spice Room Special entrées start from a base of garlic, onion, and ginger and are served with Vegan Basmati rice. Most of entrées can be made dairy free or vegan upon request.
- Aachari
- Aloo Bhindi Bhujiya (Potato & Okra Fry)$14.00
- Aloo Mooli (Potato & Red Radish) Curry$13.00
- Baigan Bharta (Mashed Eggplant)$17.00
- Bombay Potato(Aloo Masala)$13.00
- Chicken Pathia (Mango Chicken)$18.00
- Chicken Shahenshah$20.00
- Chilli
- Goan Curry$20.00
- Green Beans & Aloo (Potatoes)$15.00
- Hakka Noodles (Chow Chow)
- Honey Curry
- Jalfrezi
- Kadai
- Madrass
- Malabar
- Malai Kofta$18.00
- Methi Mushroom Masala$17.00
- MO:MO (Dumplings)
- Punjabi Jeera Aloo(Potato)$14.00
- Rajma & Aloo(Potato) Masala$15.00
- Shahi Paneer$19.00
INDIAN BREADS
Naan is a traditional flatbread made in south and central asian countries, while pita bread is eaten in the Mediterranean and the middle east. Pita is made with a very simple dough, using just flour, salt, yeast, and olive oil, while naan dough has ingredients like yogurt and egg that make it a little more tender and fluffy. There are many types of Indian bread in Indian cuisine. Naan breads are not available gluten free.
- Butter Naan$3.99
- Cheesy Garlic Naan$4.99
- Cheesy Naan$4.59
- Cheesy Onion Naan$4.99
- Garlic Naan$4.49
- Jalapeno & Cheese Naan$4.99
- Onion Naan (Kulcha)$3.99
- Potato Naan$4.99
- Punjabi Bhature (Fried Bread)$3.99
- Sweet & Spicy Stuffed Naan$5.49
- Sweet Coconut Naan$4.99
- Sweet Dates Naan$4.99
- Potato Paratha (Whole Wheat)$4.99
- Panjabi Lachha Paratha (Whole Wheat)$4.99
- Panjabi Vegetable Paratha (Whole Wheat)$5.29
- Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)$3.00
- Jalapeno Roti (Whole Wheat)$3.49
- Sweet Dates Roti (Whole Wheat)$4.99
- Jalapeno & Cheese Roti (Whole Wheat)$4.99
KIDS MEALS
Our kids are the most important things in our lives.
DESSERTS
Amazingly Delicious Indian Desserts to Savor.
MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS
Sauces and side dishes for you to choose.
SPICE ROOM CATERING
Family Style Feast - (Serves 20 People)
Each feast comes with choice of three Entrees, Basmati Rice or Yellow rice, Butter Naan or Garlic Naan, Vegetable Pakora or Vegetable Samosa, Tamarind Chutney and Mint Chutney. Serves 20 (Please call us after putting your order if it needs to be ready within 24 hours.)
Indian Drinks - Party Size
Indian drinks or beverage is a popular part of the Indian cuisine and has an array of drinks that are both unique and refreshing.
- Party Size Mango Lassi (Yogurt drink) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$54.99
- Party Size Masala Chai (Hot) (Serves 10 People)$48.99
- Party Size Masala Chai (Iced) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$48.99
- Party Size Masala Lemon Lime Soda (Indian Lemonade) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$37.99
- Party Size Sweet Lassi (Yogurt drink) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$49.99
Appetizers & Indian Street Food - Party Size
The best party foods are those you can easily eat with your hands. Serves 10 (unless noted)
- Bombay Bhel (1/2 Tray)$31.99
- Chicken Malai Kebab (48pc Tray)$72.99
- Dahi Papadi Chaat (1/2 Tray)$39.99
- Indian Chili Chicken (1/2 Tray)$79.99
- Indian Cucumber Salad (1/2 Tray)$34.99
- Tandoori Chicken Wings (48pc Tray)$59.99
- Vegetable Pakora w/chutneys (1/2 Tray)$41.99
- Vegetable Samosa w/chutneys (15pc Tray)$38.99
- Vegetable Samosas Chaat (1/2 Tray)$51.99
À La Carte - Party Size
Choose your own adventure!! Serves 10 ppl (unless noted)
- Aloo Gobi (Tray)$96.80
- Butter chicken (Tray)$127.40
- Chana Masala (Tray)$86.70
- Chicken Biryani (Tray)$96.60
- Chicken Curry (Tray)$116.80
- Chicken Saag (Tray)$119.70
- Chicken Tandoori (Tray)$113.50
- Chicken Tikka (Boneless Tandoori) (Tray)$123.60
- Chicken Tikka Masala (Tray)$124.80
- Chilli Chicken (DRY) (Tray)$120.90
- Daal Makhani (Tray)$82.90
- Daal Tadka (Tray)$78.90
- Lamb Vindaloo (Tray)$131.80
- Mix Vegetable Curry (Tray)$81.90
- Mix Vegetable Korma (Tray)$86.70
- Paneer Biryani (Tray)$94.80
- Paneer Makhani (Tray)$97.90
- Paneer Tikka Masala (Tray)$97.90
- Saag Paneer (Tray)$97.90
- Vegetable Biryani (Tray)$79.90
- Basmati White Jeera (Cumin) Rice (1/2 Tray)$16.99
- Basmati Yellow (Turmeric) Rice (1/2 Tray)$19.99
Breads, Sides & Extras - Party Size
Sauces, naan bread , and side dishes for you to choose. Serves 10 (unless noted)
- Indian Cucumber Salad (1/2 Tray)$34.99
- Butter Naan (Tray)$21.99
- Garlic Naan (Tray)$24.99
- Paratha (Tray)$33.89
- Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat) (Tray)$18.79
- Mint Sauce (Chutney) – 32oz$9.99
- Raita Sauce (Chutney) – 32oz$10.99
- Tamarind Sauce (Chutney) – 32 oz$12.99
- Paper plates and wrapped plastic cutlery pack$7.99
Indian Dessert - Party Size
Amazingly Delicious Indian Desserts to Savor. Serves 10 (unless noted)
Palak (Spinach)
It’s hard not to love the rich, thick creamy Saag(spinach). Saag is a traditional north Indian dish. The terms palak and saag are sometimes used interchangeably. We'd suggest a Riesling wine. (Dairy Free Upon Request)
What topping would you like in your palak?
Required*
Please select 1
How Spicy Would You Like?
Required*
Please select 1
Your Rice Choice? (Optional)
Please select up to 1
Any Allergy’s? (Optional)
Would You Like To Add (Optional)?
Please select up to 3
SPICE ROOM | Neighborhood Indian Bistro Locations and Ordering Hours
East Colfax Ave
(303) 285-3700
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM
38th Ave, Denver
(303) 455-3127
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM
Ralston Rd, Arvada
(303) 558-0992
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM