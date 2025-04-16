SPICE ROOM 38th Ave, Denver
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
ALL DAY MENU
Bev(ə)rij
Indian drinks or beverage is a popular part of the Indian cuisine and has an array of drinks that are both unique and refreshing.
SAVORY SALAD & SOUP
Delicious Compilation of our Best soup. This will become your new cozy weather soup. Slurp, slurp.
STARTERS
The best party foods are those you can easily eat with your hands.
Amritsari Fish FRY (Fish and Chips)$10.00
Appetizer Platter$14.00
Chicken 65$13.00
Chicken Malai Tikka (Kebab)$13.00
Kurkuri Bhindi (Spiced Ladyfingers)$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Lasuni Gobi (Vegan)$12.00
Masala Onion Bloom$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Mushroom Manchurian$10.00
Never-fried Tandoori Chicken Wings (8pc)$14.00
Onion Bhaji$7.00
Pakora
Papadum (Papad) (2pc)$3.00
INDIAN STREET FOOD
The sweet, spice and Tangy Indian street food.
SPICE ROOM SPECIAL ENTRÉES
All Spice Room Special entrées start from a base of garlic, onion, and ginger and are served with Vegan Basmati rice. Most of entrées can be made dairy free or vegan upon request.
Aachari
Aloo Bhindi Bhujiya (Potato & Okra Fry)$14.00
Baigan Bharta (Mashed Eggplant)$17.00
Bombay Potato(Aloo Masala)$14.00
Chicken Pathia (Mango Chicken)$18.00
Chicken Shahenshah$20.00
Chilli
Goan Curry
Green Beans & Aloo (Potatoes)$15.00
Hakka Noodles
Honey Curry
Jalfrezi
Kathal (jackfruit) Curry$16.00
Madrass
Malabar
Malai Kofta$18.00
Meatball Butter Chicken$21.00NUT
Methi Mushroom Masala$18.00
MO:MO (Dumplings)
Punjabi Jeera Aloo(Potato)$14.00
Rajma & Aloo (Potato) Masala$15.00
Shahi Paneer$19.00
Spice Room Indian Pizza$14.00
Tacos Kal
CLASSIC ENTRÉES
All classic entrées start from a base of garlic, onion, and ginger and are served with Vegan Basmati rice. Most of entrées can be made dairy free or vegan upon request.
Aloo Gobi (Potato & Cauliflower Curry)$18.00
Aloo Matar (Potato & Green Peas)$15.00
Biryani (Tawa Style)
Channa (Chickpeas) Masala$15.00
Curry
Dal Makhani$16.00
Dal Tadka$15.00
Kadai
Korma
Makhani(Butter)
Matar Paneer(Green Peas & Homemade Cheese)$17.00
Palak(Spinach)
Roghan Josh
Tandoori
Tikka Masala
Vindaloo (VIND’ALHO)
INDIAN BREADS
Naan is a traditional flatbread from South and Central Asia, while pita is popular in the Mediterranean and Middle East. Pita dough is simple, made with flour, salt, yeast, and olive oil, whereas naan includes yogurt for added tenderness. Naan is not gluten-free.
Butter Naan$3.49
Cheesy Garlic Naan$4.50
Cheesy Naan$3.99
Cheesy Onion Naan$4.50
Garlic Naan$3.99
Jalapeno & Cheese Naan$4.50
Onion Naan (Kulcha)$3.69
Pesawary naan$4.78
Potato Naan$4.59
Punjabi Bhature (Fried Bread)$3.59
Sweet & Spicy Stuffed Naan$5.49
Sweet Coconut Naan$4.50
Sweet Dates Naan$4.59
Potato Paratha (Whole Wheat)$4.49
Panjabi Lachha Paratha (Whole Wheat)$4.49
Panjabi Vegetable Paratha (Whole Wheat)$5.39
Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)$3.19
Jalapeno Roti (Whole Wheat)$3.49
Sweet Dates Roti (Whole Wheat)$3.99
Jalapeno & Cheese Roti (Whole Wheat)$4.49
KIDS MEALS
Our kids are the most important things in our lives.
DESSERTS
Amazingly Delicious Indian Desserts to Savor.
MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS
Sauces and side dishes for you to choose.
CATERING
Family Style Feast - (Serves 20 People)
Every feast includes a selection of three entrées, accompanied by your choice of Basmati or Yellow rice, Butter Naan or Garlic Naan, and either Vegetable Pakora or Vegetable Samosa. Additionally, you'll receive Tamarind Chutney and Mint Chutney. This package serves 20 people. (If you need your order ready within 24 hours, please give us a call after placing it.)
Indian Drinks - Party Size
Indian drinks or beverage is a popular part of the Indian cuisine and has an array of drinks that are both unique and refreshing.
Party Size Mango Lassi (Yogurt drink) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$49.99
Party Size Masala Chai (Hot) (Serves 10 People)$48.99
Party Size Masala Chai (Iced) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$48.99
Party Size Masala Lemon Lime Soda (Indian Lemonade) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$37.99
Party Size Sweet Lassi (Yogurt drink) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$49.99
Appetizers & Indian Street Food - Party Size
The best party foods are those you can easily eat with your hands. Serves 10 (unless noted)
Bombay Bhel (1/2 Tray)$31.99
Chicken Malai Kebab (40pc Tray)$72.79
Dahi Papadi Chaat (1/2 Tray)$34.99
Indian Chili Chicken (1/2 Tray)$89.99
Indian Cucumber Salad (1/2 Tray)$42.99
Tandoori Chicken Wings (48pc Tray)$67.99
Vegetable Pakora w/chutneys (1/2 Tray)$39.99
Vegetable Samosa w/chutneys (15pc Tray)$47.99
Vegetable Samosas Chaat (1/2 Tray)$54.99
À La Carte - Party Size
Choose your own adventure!! Serves 10 ppl (unless noted)
Aloo Gobi (1/2 Tray)$97.89
Butter chicken (1/2 Tray)$127.49
Chana Masala (1/2 Tray)$86.71
Chicken Biryani (1/2 Tray)$96.60
Chicken Curry (1/2 Tray)$119.88
Palak Chicken (1/2 Tray)$121.89
Chicken Tandoori (1/2 Tray)$113.50
Chicken Tikka (Boneless Tandoori) (40PC)$124.67
Chicken Tikka Masala (1/2 Tray)$126.88
Chilli Chicken (DRY) (1/2 Tray)$124.99
Dal Makhani (1/2 Tray)$74.97
Dal Tadka (1/2 Tray)$69.99
Lamb Vindaloo (1/2 Tray)$134.84
Mix Vegetable Curry (1/2 Tray)$81.98
Mix Vegetable Korma (1/2 Tray)$87.79
Paneer Biryani (1/2 Tray)$96.88
Paneer Makhani (1/2 Tray)$102.98
Paneer Tikka Masala (1/2 Tray)$102.97
Palak Paneer (1/2 Tray)$102.97
Vegetable Biryani (1/2 Tray)$84.94
Basmati White Jeera (Cumin) Rice (1/2 Tray)$18.99
Basmati Yellow (Turmeric) Rice (1/2 Tray)$19.99
Breads, Sides & Extras - Party Size
Sauces, naan bread , and side dishes for you to choose. Serves 10 (unless noted)
Indian Cucumber Salad (1/2 Tray)$42.99
Butter Naan (Tray)$21.99
Garlic Naan (Tray)$26.99
Paratha (Tray)$34.89
Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat) (Tray)$19.79
Mint Sauce (Chutney) – 32oz$12.99
Raita Sauce (Chutney) – 32oz$12.99
Tamarind Sauce (Chutney) – 32 oz$13.99
Paper plates and wrapped plastic cutlery pack(10 Sets)$8.99
Basmati Yellow (Turmeric) Rice (Tray)$29.99
Basmati White Jeera (Cumin) Rice (1/2 Tray)$18.99