SPICE ROOM - Arvada Ralston Road
ALL DAY MENU
RETURNABLE REUSABLE CONTAINERS
- Use DeliverZero containers, please!$0.99
Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. Toast will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy.
Fight climate change and reduce waste; get your order in returnable, reusable containers. Return the containers to any DeliverZero drop point or at your door within 3 weeks, and the containers will be thoroughly sanitized and reused. Toast will need to share certain info such as phone, email, and names with DeliverZero. DeliverZero provides its service in accordance with the terms available at www.deliverzero.com/terms and will process your personal information in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.deliverzero.com/privacy.
Bev(ə)rij
- Masala Chai (Tea)$5.00
Spiced milk tea is flavored tea beverage made by brewing black tea with a mixture of homemade aromatic spices and herbs. Your choice of (Hot or Iced)
Spiced milk tea is flavored tea beverage made by brewing black tea with a mixture of homemade aromatic spices and herbs. Your choice of (Hot or Iced)
- Indian Lemon Tea (HOT)$3.00
Warm lemon flavoured tea sweetened with Brown Sugar is a best way to start your meal or calm yourself down for the evening after meal.
Warm lemon flavoured tea sweetened with Brown Sugar is a best way to start your meal or calm yourself down for the evening after meal.
- Masala Black Tea$3.00
A robust and full-flavored black tea blended with our homemade Indian Masala spices. The bold flavor of our select shade-grown black tea presents full notes of cardamom, ginger, and clove that is zesty and stimulating.
A robust and full-flavored black tea blended with our homemade Indian Masala spices. The bold flavor of our select shade-grown black tea presents full notes of cardamom, ginger, and clove that is zesty and stimulating.
- Herbal Tea$2.99
Herbal teas, also known as herbal infusions, are typically a blend of herbs, flowers, spices, and dried fruit.
Herbal teas, also known as herbal infusions, are typically a blend of herbs, flowers, spices, and dried fruit.
- Green Tea$2.99
Green tea, one of the healthiest beverages we can drink.
Green tea, one of the healthiest beverages we can drink.
- Coffee$2.99
Coffee is a brewed drink prepared from roasted coffee beans.
Coffee is a brewed drink prepared from roasted coffee beans.
- Fountain Soda$3.00
Soft drinks from Pepsi and others
Soft drinks from Pepsi and others