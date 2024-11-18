!! Food Allergy & Diet Notice !!
DOSA & IDLI
Idli and dosa are both traditional South Indian dishes made from fermented rice and urad dal (black gram) batter. Idli is a savory steamed rice cake, while dosa is a crispy crepe made with the same batter.
ALL DAY MENU
Bev(ə)rij
Indian drinks or beverage is a popular part of the Indian cuisine and has an array of drinks that are both unique and refreshing.
- Masala Chai (Tea)$5.00
- Indian Lemon Tea (HOT)$3.00
- Masala Black Tea$3.00
- Herbal Tea$2.99
- Green Tea$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Bottle Soda Pop$3.50
- Bottle Water$2.50
- Fountain Soda$3.00
- Ginger Beer(Regatta)$3.00
- Lassi (Yogurt drinks)
- Masala Lemon Lime Soda (Indian Lemonade)$3.00
- Nimbu Pani | Shikanji$3.00
- Shake
- Sparkling Water$3.00
SAVORY SALAD & SOUP
Delicious Compilation of our Best soup. This will become your new cozy weather soup. Slurp, slurp.
INDIAN STREET FOOD
The sweet, spice and Tangy Indian street food.
- Aloo (Potatoes) Tikki Chaat$10.00
- Bombay Bhel (Vegan)$8.00
- Chana Chaat$7.00
- Chatpati Aloo (Potatoes) Chaat$8.00
- Dahi Papari Chaat$8.00
- Dahi Vada (Dahi Walla) Chaat$14.00
- Gol Gappa (Pani Puri) (Vegan)$7.00
- Mumbai Pav Bhaji (Spiced Mashed Vegetables)$14.99
- Samosa Chole Chaat$10.00
- Seekh Kebab
- Sev Puri$8.00
- Sweet Potato Chaat (Shakarkadi ki chaat)$9.00
- Tacos Kal$11.99
- Vada Pav (Indian Potato Sliders)$10.00
STARTERS
The best party foods are those you can easily eat with your hands.
- Amritsari Fish FRY (Fish and Chips)$10.00
- Chicken 65$12.00
- Chicken Malai Tikka (Kebab)$12.00
- Kurkuri Bhindi (Spiced Ladyfingers)$9.00
- Lasuni Gobi (Vegan)$11.00
- Masala Onion Bloom$7.00
- Mushroom Manchurian (Vegan)$10.00
- Onion Bhaji (Vegan)$6.00
- Pakora
- Papadum (Papad) (2pc) (Vegan)$3.00
- Spice Room Indian Pizza$13.00
- Never-fried Tandoori Chicken Wings (8pc)$13.00
- Vegetable Samosa (2pc)$8.00
CLASSIC ENTRÉES
All classic entrées start from a base of garlic, onion, and ginger and are served with Vegan Basmati rice. Most of entrées can be made dairy free or vegan upon request.
- Aloo Gobi (Potato & Cauliflower Curry)$18.00
- Aloo Matter (Potato & Green Peas)$14.00
- Biryani
- Channa (Chickpeas) Masala$14.00
- Curry
- Daal Makhani$15.00
- Daal Tadka$14.00
- Kadai
- Korma
- Makhani(Butter)
- Matter Paneer(Green Peas & Homemade Cheese)$17.00
- Palak(Spinach)
- Roghan Josh
- Tandoori
- Tikka Masala
- Vindaloo (VIN D’ALHO)
SPICE ROOM SPECIAL ENTRÉES
All Spice Room Special entrées start from a base of garlic, onion, and ginger and are served with Vegan Basmati rice. Most of entrées can be made dairy free or vegan upon request.
- Aachari
- Aloo Bhindi Bhujiya (Potato & Okra Fry)$14.00
- Aloo Mooli (Potato & Red Radish) Curry$13.00
- Baigan Bharta (Mashed Eggplant)$17.00
- Bombay Potato(Aloo Masala)$13.00
- Chicken Pathia (Mango Chicken)$18.00
- Chicken Shahenshah$20.00
- Chilli
- Goan Curry$20.00
- Green Beans & Aloo (Potatoes)$15.00
- Honey Curry
- Jalfrezi
- Kathal (jackfruit) Curry$16.00
- Madrass
- Malabar
- Malai Kofta$18.00
- Meatball Butter Chicken$22.00
- Methi Mushroom Masala$17.00
- MO:MO (Dumplings)
- Mumbai Pav Bhaji (Spiced Mashed Vegetables)$14.99
- Hakka Noodles
- Punjabi Jeera Aloo(Potato)$14.00
- Rajma & Aloo(Potato) Masala$15.00
- Shahi Paneer$19.00
INDIAN BREADS
Naan is a traditional flatbread made in south and central asian countries, while pita bread is eaten in the Mediterranean and the middle east. Pita is made with a very simple dough, using just flour, salt, yeast, and olive oil, while naan dough has ingredients like yogurt and egg that make it a little more tender and fluffy. There are many types of Indian bread in Indian cuisine. Naan breads are not available gluten free.
- Butter Naan$3.99
- Cheesy Garlic Naan$4.99
- Cheesy Naan$4.59
- Cheesy Onion Naan$4.99
- Garlic Naan$4.49
- Jalapeno & Cheese Naan$4.99
- Onion Naan (Kulcha)$3.99
- Pesawary naan$5.78
- Potato Naan$4.99
- Punjabi Bhature (Fried Bread)$3.99
- Sweet & Spicy Stuffed Naan$5.49
- Sweet Coconut Naan$4.99
- Sweet Dates Naan$4.99
- Potato Paratha (Whole Wheat)$4.99
- Panjabi Lachha Paratha (Whole Wheat)$4.99
- Panjabi Vegetable Paratha (Whole Wheat)$5.29
- Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)$3.00
- Jalapeno Roti (Whole Wheat)$3.49
- Sweet Dates Roti (Whole Wheat)$4.99
- Jalapeno & Cheese Roti (Whole Wheat)$4.99
KIDS MEALS
Our kids are the most important things in our lives.
DESSERTS
Amazingly Delicious Indian Desserts to Savor.
MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS
Sauces and side dishes for you to choose.
SPICE ROOM CATERING
Family Style Feast - (Serves 20 People)
Every feast includes a selection of three entrées, accompanied by your choice of Basmati or Yellow rice, Butter Naan or Garlic Naan, and either Vegetable Pakora or Vegetable Samosa. Additionally, you'll receive Tamarind Chutney and Mint Chutney. This package serves 20 people. (If you need your order ready within 24 hours, please give us a call after placing it.)
Indian Drinks - Party Size
Indian drinks or beverage is a popular part of the Indian cuisine and has an array of drinks that are both unique and refreshing.
- Party Size Mango Lassi (Yogurt drink) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$49.99
- Party Size Masala Chai (Hot) (Serves 10 People)$48.99
- Party Size Masala Chai (Iced) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$48.99
- Party Size Masala Lemon Lime Soda (Indian Lemonade) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$37.99
- Party Size Sweet Lassi (Yogurt drink) (Serves 10 People Over Ice)$49.99
Appetizers & Indian Street Food - Party Size
The best party foods are those you can easily eat with your hands. Serves 10 (unless noted)
- Bombay Bhel (1/2 Tray)$31.99
- Chicken Malai Kebab (40pc Tray)$72.79
- Dahi Papadi Chaat (1/2 Tray)$34.99
- Indian Chili Chicken (1/2 Tray)$89.99
- Indian Cucumber Salad (1/2 Tray)$42.99
- Tandoori Chicken Wings (48pc Tray)$67.99
- Vegetable Pakora w/chutneys (1/2 Tray)$39.99
- Vegetable Samosa w/chutneys (15pc Tray)$47.99
- Vegetable Samosas Chaat (1/2 Tray)$54.99
À La Carte - Party Size
Choose your own adventure!! Serves 10 ppl (unless noted)
- Aloo Gobi (1/2 Tray)$97.89
- Butter chicken (1/2 Tray)$127.49
- Chana Masala (1/2 Tray)$86.71
- Chicken Biryani (1/2 Tray)$96.60
- Chicken Curry (1/2 Tray)$119.88
- Chicken Saag (1/2 Tray)$121.89
- Chicken Tandoori (1/2 Tray)$113.50
- Chicken Tikka (Boneless Tandoori) (40PC)$124.67
- Chicken Tikka Masala (1/2 Tray)$126.88
- Chilli Chicken (DRY) (1/2 Tray)$124.99
- Daal Makhani (1/2 Tray)$74.97
- Daal Tadka (1/2 Tray)$69.99
- Lamb Vindaloo (1/2 Tray)$134.84
- Mix Vegetable Curry (1/2 Tray)$81.98
- Mix Vegetable Korma (1/2 Tray)$87.79
- Paneer Biryani (1/2 Tray)$96.88
- Paneer Makhani (1/2 Tray)$102.98
- Paneer Tikka Masala (1/2 Tray)$102.97
- Saag Paneer (1/2 Tray)$102.97
- Vegetable Biryani (1/2 Tray)$84.94
- Basmati White Jeera (Cumin) Rice (1/2 Tray)$16.99
- Basmati Yellow (Turmeric) Rice (1/2 Tray)$19.99
Breads, Sides & Extras - Party Size
Sauces, naan bread , and side dishes for you to choose. Serves 10 (unless noted)
- Indian Cucumber Salad (1/2 Tray)$42.99
- Butter Naan (Tray)$20.99
- Garlic Naan (Tray)$26.99
- Paratha (Tray)$34.89
- Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat) (Tray)$19.79
- Mint Sauce (Chutney) – 32oz$10.99
- Raita Sauce (Chutney) – 32oz$10.99
- Tamarind Sauce (Chutney) – 32 oz$12.99
- Paper plates and wrapped plastic cutlery pack$7.99
- Basmati Yellow (Turmeric) Rice (Tray)$29.99
- Basmati White Jeera (Cumin) Rice (1/2 Tray)$16.99
- Basmati Yellow (Turmeric) Rice (1/2 Tray)$19.99
- Basmati White Jeera (Cumin) Rice (Turmeric) Rice (Tray)$31.99
Indian Dessert - Party Size
Amazingly Delicious Indian Desserts to Savor. Serves 10 (unless noted)
