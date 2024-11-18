INDIAN BREADS

Naan is a traditional flatbread made in south and central asian countries, while pita bread is eaten in the Mediterranean and the middle east. Pita is made with a very simple dough, using just flour, salt, yeast, and olive oil, while naan dough has ingredients like yogurt and egg that make it a little more tender and fluffy. There are many types of Indian bread in Indian cuisine. Naan breads are not available gluten free.