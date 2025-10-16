SPICE ROOM Ralston Rd, Arvada
ALL DAY MENU
Bev(ə)rij
Masala Chai (Tea)
India’s chai culture shines in Masala Chai, a blend of spices and tea. Its allure lies in cardamom, cloves, ginger, and cinnamon. Each household has its unique version, creating a comforting brew of tea, spices, milk, and sugar. (Hot or Iced)$5.00
Indian Lemon Tea (HOT)
Warm lemon flavoured tea sweetened with Brown Sugar is a best way to start your meal or calm yourself down for the evening after meal.$3.00
Herbal Tea
Herbal teas, also known as herbal infusions, are typically a blend of herbs, flowers, spices, and dried fruit.$2.99
Green Tea
Green tea, one of the healthiest beverages we can drink.$2.99
Coffee
Coffee is a brewed drink prepared from roasted coffee beans.$2.99
Bottle Soda Pop
Your choices of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Starry Lemon Lime or Dr Pepper bottle.$3.50
Bottle Water
h2o$2.50
Ginger Beer (Regatta)
All natural soft drink. Based on a century old formula, blending Caribbean and African ginger in stone crocks. Not the over sugary just with strong top notes of ginger with secondary notes of citrus, apple, and banana. Regatta ginger beer has a ginger bite without the ginger burn of more peppery Jamaican ginger beers.$3.00
Lassi (Yogurt drinks)
Lassi is a yogurt-based milkshake or smoothie that is popular in northern India. Dairy-free options with coconut milk are available upon request.
Masala Lemon Lime Soda (Indian Lemonade)
What do you do when life gives you lemons! Taddaaaaa! Make Masala Soda! Masala soda is a very well-known street drink found in most of the cities. It’s the same thing as lemonade but a bit of different Indian ingredients.$3.00
Nimbu Pani | Shikanji
Nimbu Pani and Shikanji are the Indian variants of lemonade or limeade. Refreshing Nimbu Pani, which we grew up drinking during brutal summers in India, is seriously refreshing.$3.00
Shake
A shake is basically a milk-based milkshake or smoothie.
Sparkling Water
Carbonated water is water that manufacturers infused with carbon dioxide gas. Drinking sparkling water provides the same sensation as drinking a soda.$3.00
MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS
Indian Chutney - Dressing or Sauces
Chutney is an all time favorite accompaniment with every Indian meal. It is made from a highly variable mixture of spices, vegetables, or fruit. Chutney originated in India, and is similar in preparation and usage to a pickle.
Curry Sauces - Spice Room
In India, spices are toasted and ground into curry powder. They start with the essential cumin, cardamom, coriander, garam masala, and chili powder. Beyond these essential spices, the masala (spice blend) varies by recipe and region. Turmeric, mustard, cinnamon, black pepper, and ginger are common additions.
Extra Basmati Rice
Rice is a main staple in more than 100 countries worldwide. In some households, rice is included with more than one meal a day. Our rice is vegan and gluten free. We use basmati variant of white rice imported from India.$3.49
French Fries
Crispy homemade french fries that everyone loves. You don’t need anyone's help to finish this.$4.99
Homemade Plain Yogurt
Our Homemade Plain Yogurt is thick, creamy and tastes better than the storebought stuff! Your choice 8oz or 16oz size.$2.79
Indian Spice Steamed Broccoli
Indian Fusion Steamed Broccoli, elevated with vibrant spices, makes a perfect side for grilled meats or cheese. This simple, healthy dish is meat-free, gluten-free, and low in fat.$6.00
SAVORY SALAD & SOUP
Creamy Tomato Soup
Brimming with tomatoes, tamarind, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peppercorns, and coconut cream, this vibrant vegetarian soup hails from Maharashtra. Naturally free from gluten and soy, it's perfect for chilly days, with cumin, coriander, coconut, and turmeric infusing each bowl with warmth and comfort.$7.00
Indian Cucumber Salad
Enjoy a chopped salad featuring crisp onions, juicy tomatoes, and refreshing cucumbers, seasoned with salt, pepper, or cayenne. Finished with a homemade dressing, this salad is both gluten-free and vegan.$7.00
Indian Spice Steamed Broccoli
Indian Fusion Steamed Broccoli, elevated with vibrant spices, makes a perfect side for grilled meats or cheese. This simple, healthy dish is meat-free, gluten-free, and low in fat.$6.00
MO:MO Soup (Dumpling Soup)
Enjoy savory chicken or vegetable momo dumplings, served in a warm, comforting soup enriched with a spicy sesame-tomato broth.
Mulligatawny Soup
Born from the British love of soup and Indian cuisine, Mulligatawny Soup is a British creation inspired by South Indian flavors. This gently spiced chicken and lentil soup is beloved by many—often called the best chicken soup—and it's gluten-free.$10.00
Potato & Green Peas Salad
Enjoy a vibrant vegan Indian Potato Salad with a fresh twist of turmeric and green peas. The dressing, blending ginger, mustard seeds, and coconut milk, delights the palate. This healthy side dish is meat-free, gluten-free, and low in fat!$7.00
Spicy Dal (Yellow Lentil) Soup
This delightful and flavorful traditional Indian lentil soup offers comfort in every bowl. (Vegan Available Upon Request)$7.00
Spicy Edamame (Soybean) Salad (Vegan)
This flavorful vegan edamame (soybean) salad combines ginger, garlic, cilantro, and Indian spices—ingredients renowned as some of the world’s healthiest foods.$10.00
Vegetable Coconut Soup
Savor a vibrant coconut curry soup brimming with vegetables, chickpeas, and a burst of zesty lime! This vegan favorite marries comforting flavors with lively citrus notes for an unforgettable meal.$8.00
STARTERS
Amritsari Fish FRY (Fish and Chips)
Discover authentic Punjabi flavors in this appetizer, where Tilapia fish is coated in a spiced chickpea batter, highlighted by ajwain’s thyme-like aroma and a zesty squeeze of lemon. The well-seasoned fish delivers a fresh, flavorful bite every time.$10.00
Appetizer Platter
An assortment of pakoras—vegetable, chicken, shrimp, and paneer—served with a vegetable samosa. (Note: Not gluten-free.)$15.00
Cheesy Paneer Tikka Sliders
Grilled paneer, bell peppers, and onions meet pillowy mini buns and zesty Indian spices. Topped with pepper jack cheese, mint chutney, onions, and a dash of heat, these sliders are bursting with flavor. Serve hot and enjoy!$13.00
Chicken 65
Chicken 65, created in 1965 at Hotel Buhari in Chennai, India, is a spicy dish with a crispy batter and signature red chili heat. Myths claim its name comes from either 65 pieces of chicken or being the 65th menu item.$13.00
Chicken Malai Tikka (Kebab)
A hallmark of Mughlai cuisine, Chicken Malai Tikka features tender, boneless chicken marinated in a creamy mixture of cashews and yogurt. Fragrant green cardamom is added for a distinctive, aromatic flavor.$13.00
Kurkuri Bhindi (Spiced Ladyfingers)
--Vegan Chef Challenge Winner 2023-- Often called lady's fingers, okra has a mild flavor that pairs wonderfully with subtle spices. This dish makes it easy for everyone to enjoy okra and is sure to leave guests of all ages reaching for more. It's an ideal choice for cocktail parties or snacks.$12.00
Lasuni Gobi (Vegan)
Crispy cauliflower, seasoned with garlic, scallions, and spicy Indian chili sauce, forms the centerpiece of this vegan dish. Its crunch contrasts deliciously with the sweet and tangy sauce, delivering a memorable medley of textures and flavors.$12.00
Masala Onion Bloom
Imagine if India had its equivalent of the Outback— a masala onion bloom would be the perfect addition. Each onion petal, generously coated in spices and finished with a dash of chaat masala, fills the air with an enticing aroma. This dish is simply a must-try!$10.00
Mushroom Manchurian
Manchurian is one of my favorite Indo-Chinese dishes, and it comes in many delicious variations. If you enjoy mushrooms, you’ll absolutely love mushroom Manchurian—I’m confident of that!$10.00
Never-fried Tandoori Chicken Wings (8pc)
Craving the best wings in Denver? Experience crispy, juicy perfection—our wings, baked in a tandoori oven and loaded with bold Indian spices, are an explosion of flavor. They're hard to resist! Pick your favorite from our mouthwatering choices: Chatpata Achari, Hot & Sweet Chili, Original, Spicy Schezwan, Tango Mango, or Twisty Tamarind. Upgrade your wing night now!$14.00
Onion Bhaji
Savor this vegan Indian snack, much like a fritter—onion slices coated in spiced chickpea batter, then fried until perfectly golden brown.$7.00
Pakora
Originating from the Indian subcontinent, pakora is a classic, irresistible party dish. It typically features mixed vegetables or your preferred meat, dipped in a flavorful chickpea flour batter and deep-fried. Notably, pakoras are also gluten-free.
Papadum (Papad) (2pc)
Papadum is a thin, spicy Indian flatbread or cracker made from lentils, chickpeas, black gram, or rice flour and toasted until crisp. In Northern India, it's commonly called papad and made with lentil flour. (Gluten Free)$3.00
INDIAN STREET FOOD
Aloo (Potatoes) Tikki Chaat
A beloved Indian street food, Aloo Tikki Chaat consists of crispy, golden-brown spiced potato patties topped with yogurt, various chutneys, and sev. (Gluten-free)$11.00
Bombay Bhel
Enjoy Mumbai’s iconic street snack, found at Chowpatty and Juhu beaches! This gluten-free treat mixes puffed rice, crispy sev, potatoes, and flavorful chutneys for a sweet, tangy, and spicy experience in every bite.$7.00
Chana Chaat
Chana chaat is a tangy, flavorful snack featuring white chickpeas (chana or chole) tossed with spices, fresh herbs, onions, tomatoes, and a squeeze of lemon. This easy dish is also gluten-free.$7.00
Chatpati Aloo (Potatoes) Chaat
At the Old Junction station near Chandni Chowk, you’ll always find an aloo (potato) chaat vendor. The sound and aroma of frying potatoes usually reach me before I spot him. This beloved North Indian street food blends boiled and fried potatoes with spices and chutney for a spicy, sweet, and tangy taste. (Gluten Free)$8.00
Dahi Papari Chaat
Dahi Papdi Chaat is a North Indian snack made of crispy wafers topped with yogurt, potatoes, and spicy chutneys. It typically contains gluten and isn't easily made gluten-free.$8.00
Dahi Vada (Dahi Walla) Chaat
Dahi Vada, or Dahi Bhalla in Punjabi, is a popular Indian street food made of lentil fritters in creamy yogurt, topped with sweet and spicy chutneys. A festive favorite at Holi and Diwali, it’s also gluten-free.$10.00
Gol Gappa (Pani Puri)
Gol Gappa, or Pani Puri, is a beloved street food commonly sold by vendors on pushcarts and bicycles across the Indian subcontinent. This snack features crispy, puffed puris, filled with a flavorful blend of spicy, minty, and tangy tamarind water. The name translates to ‘Crispy Spicy Watery Balls’ in English. (Contains gluten; 10 pieces)$8.00
Mumbai Pav Bhaji (Spiced Mashed Vegetables)
Pav Bhaji, a popular Indian street food, combines a spiced vegetable curry with soft bread rolls. Originating in Mumbai for textile workers, it's now enjoyed nationwide. Its name reflects the pairing: 'pav' means bread, 'bhaji' means vegetable dish.$12.00
Samosa Chole Chaat
A much-loved and flavorful Indian street food features layers of samosas, chole masala, yogurt, and a mix of chutneys. The resulting dish is a delightful treat guaranteed to make you crave seconds. Perfect for snacking at any time of day. (Contains Gluten)$10.00
Seekh Kebab
Seekh kebabs are aromatic and flavorful, mildly spicy, slightly sweet and sour, and incredibly juicy. Made from marinated ground chicken or lamb, they're grilled on skewers for a perfect char. They're a cherished street food across India, packing a delicious punch in every bite.
Sev Puri
Deep-fried puris filled with potatoes, onions, and three chaat chutneys, topped with sev and chaat masala. (Contains gluten)$8.00
Sweet Potato Chaat (Shakarkadi ki chaat)
Shakarkandi ki chaat is a healthy, gluten-free Indian snack with roasted sweet potatoes, yogurt, chutneys, and spices—a burst of tangy, sweet, and spicy flavors.$9.00
Vada Pav (Indian Potato Sliders)
"Batata vada" means "potato fritter" in Marathi, and "pav" is derived from the Portuguese word for bread. Mumbai resident Ashok Vaidya is credited with inventing this affordable snack for textile workers in 1966.$10.00
Vegetable Samosa (2pc)
Samosas are India’s beloved snack: crisp, deep-fried pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and herbs. (Contains gluten)$8.00
SPICE ROOM SPECIAL ENTRÉES
Aachari
Aachari is a spicy, pickled North Indian delicacy known for its bold flavor and heat—perfect for lovers of tangy Indian cuisine.
Aloo Bhindi Bhujiya (Potato & Okra Fry)
Aloo Bhindi Bhujiya is a pan-fried Punjabi dish of potatoes and okra, seasoned with Indian spices. Hearty and flavorful, it pairs well with rice or roti. (Vegan option available.)$14.00
Baigan Bharta (Mashed Eggplant)
Baingan ka bharta is a vegetarian Indian dish of roasted eggplant, tomatoes, peas, onions, and spices, known for its smoky flavor. Enjoy it with roti, turmeric rice, and Moscato wine. Vegan option available.$17.00
Bombay Potato(Aloo Masala)
Tender potatoes in a zesty tomato-onion sauce, perfectly complementing chicken or vegetable curries. (Vegan upon request)$14.00
Cheesy Paneer Tikka Sliders
Grilled paneer, bell peppers, and onions meet pillowy mini buns and zesty Indian spices. Topped with pepper jack cheese, mint chutney, onions, and a dash of heat, these sliders are bursting with flavor. Serve hot and enjoy!$13.00
Chicken Pathia (Mango Chicken)
Pathia, rooted in an ancient Persian recipe and popular in British curry houses, features the sweet, sour, and spicy flavors of Gujarati cuisine and deserves wider recognition.$18.00
Chicken Shahenshah
Shahanshah means "King of Kings," a title of Persian emperors. Marinated chicken is slow-cooked in a spiced yogurt, coconut, and cashew gravy. Pair with Rosé wine. Dairy-free on request.$20.00
Chilli
Select from meat, momo, paneer, potato, or mushroom, tossed in chili sauce and colorful bell peppers with a hint of sweetness. Enjoy anytime; pairs well with IPA or Moscato.
Dahiwali Curry
Comfort food is personal but generally refers to meals that bring well-being. In India, comfort foods are often curries made with vegetables or meat, yogurt, cumin seeds, ginger, and spices—typically served with flatbreads like roti, paratha, naan, or yellow rice.
Goan Curry
A warm, zesty curry balanced by creamy coconut milk—this Indian seafood dish is perfect for cozy nights. Enjoy it with Pinot Grigio or an IPA.
Green Beans & Aloo (Potatoes)
Enjoy a North Indian curry made with green beans and potatoes, blending sweet, salty, and spicy flavors for a delicious and balanced taste experience. Vegan option available upon request.$15.00
Hakka Noodles
No celebration is complete without Hakka Noodles—a beloved Indo-Chinese dish, stir-fried with your choice of protein or vegetables and topped with cilantro, sesame, and green onions. Gluten-free and vegan options are available. Best paired with pilsener beer.
Honey Curry
This Honey Curry has even converted curry skeptics in our family. Many people expect curry to be very spicy, but mild recipes like this are a great introduction for those unsure about Indian curry. 😉
Jalfrezi
Jalfrezi, a Bengal-origin dish meaning "spicy food cooked over high heat," is renowned in British Indian cuisine—especially chicken jalfrezi. It's defined by smoky onions, colorful peppers, a tangy spicy sauce, and zesty green chilies for memorable flavor.
Kathal (jackfruit) Curry
A hearty vegan curry featuring young jackfruit, an ancient fruit from India’s Western Ghats. Simmered in a spiced tomato-onion gravy, it’s a flavorful, plant-based meat alternative.$16.00
Madrass
Madras curry originated in Chennai, India, and was created for the British in the 19th century. It combines coconut and curry leaves with a moderate blend of aromatic spices.
Malabar
Originating from South India’s Malabar region, this traditional dish combines earthy flavors with spicy heat, tangy acidity, and the soothing, cooling effects of coconut.
Malai Kofta
This Indian vegetarian delight features paneer and potato kofta served in a creamy coconut-cashew sauce, blending rich flavors and comforting spices.$18.00
Meatball Butter Chicken
Experience classic butter chicken in meatball form—tender, rich, and paired with creamy cashew gravy. This Northern Indian-inspired dish (since 1948) also comes with a dairy-free option.$20.00
Methi Mushroom Masala
This Methi Mushroom Masala sauce is creamy, smooth, and packed with complex flavors from fenugreek, spices, onions, coconut cream, and tomatoes. One taste will have you craving more.$18.00
MO:MO (Dumplings)
Momos, Asian dumplings from India, Nepal, and Tibet, are delicious in any weather. Enjoy them steamed with spicy chutney, filled with vegetables or chicken, as an entrée or appetizer. Pair with IPA beer or Moscato wine. Rice not included.
Punjabi Jeera Aloo(Potato)
Experience the authentic history of Indus Valley culture with our Jeera Aloo: a classic dry curry where potatoes and cumin combine with traditional Indian spices. (Vegan upon request)$14.00
Rajma & Aloo (Potato) Masala
A protein-rich Indian curry of potatoes and kidney beans simmered with onions, tomatoes, and spices. Vegan option on request.$15.00
Shahi Paneer
Shahi Paneer, or "Royal Cottage Cheese," is a rich North Indian curry with cashews, cardamom, and saffron, famed for its Mughal-era origins and exquisite taste.$19.00
Spice Room Indian Pizza
Pizza, but make it Indian. We take our authentic soft and fluffy naan, top it with your freshest ingredients, and bake it in a Tandoori Oven.
Tacos Kal
Indian-Mexican fusion tacos have become popular in cities across India. With filling options like chicken, paneer, fish, or shrimp, these tacos are delicious, versatile, and suitable for any event.